Syracuse, NY

“We came out offensively very sharp:” Jim Boeheim following win over Brown

 4 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse won their first game back after a 16 day layoff due to the coronavirus. They defeated Brown Monday night 93-62 inside the dome.

Hear from Jim Boeheim as well as Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III after the Orange improved to 6-5.

