“We came out offensively very sharp:” Jim Boeheim following win over Brown
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse won their first game back after a 16 day layoff due to the coronavirus. They defeated Brown Monday night 93-62 inside the dome.
Hear from Jim Boeheim as well as Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III after the Orange improved to 6-5.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 0