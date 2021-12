LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The passenger of a vehicle that crashed Sunday on Interstate 70 in Lakewood has died, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. LPD tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m., after the crash closed the eastbound lanes on I-70. The vehicle rolled over on the interstate just west of the Youngfield Street exit, the police department said.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO