As studies are being performed to further understand the highly transmissible omicron variant, Austin Regional Clinic is one of the nationwide labs—and only one in Central Texas—testing a new Pfizer vaccine to protect against COVID-19 variants. The study will consist of two parts. The first will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a third shot containing two virus strains. The second will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a shot containing one virus strain. The results will be compared to those previously vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The trial is currently enrolling adults between the ages of 18 and 85...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO