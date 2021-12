So far there has been talk of the MIUI 13, even if in only one circumstance we have seen an explicit and official reference to the new UI. All the other rumors that appeared, however, turned out to be either incomplete or decidedly unreliable, as in the case of the live photos of Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. The fact is that it is now public that Xiaomi is working on it, news that could to turn up their noses at those who are still waiting for the MIUI 12.5. Also because apparently the major update will arrive sooner than you could have anticipated (but there is still the benefit of the doubt).

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO