Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise, especially in NYC

The state Health Department is warning of an increase in the number of pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

News 10 NBC reports the increase has been greatest in the New York City area, which was the first in the state to report the arrival of the Omicron variant. Pediatric cases have increased five times there, compared to about two times in the rest of the state.

Rochester’s Golisano Children’s Hospital is seeing about three to seven new pediatric patients per day, compared to one or sometimes none earlier this year.

