POTUS

White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents

By Zeke Miller 
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has agreed to defer its attempt to get hundreds of pages of records from the Trump administration, holding off at the request of the Biden White House. The deferral is in response to concerns by...

AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Mic

Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.
blogforarizona.net

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation. While we were all distracted by the Christmas holiday, some important new developments occurred in the January 6 investigation. The Washington Post reported, Thompson says Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s hours of silence during attack, weighing criminal referrals:. The House committee...
Washington Post

Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
The Independent

Capitol riot committee aims to release report by summer

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
CBS News

House January 6 committee defers request for some of Trump's records

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has agreed to defer requests for some Trump White House documents that the Biden administration argued should remain sealed. The committee is seeking documents and communications related to January 6, including records related to Trump's prepared and actual public remarks from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021.
