WATCH: Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sees young fan crying, cheers her up with game ball

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Cordarrelle Patterson scored a rushing touchdown, returned three punts for 79 yards, and helped the Falcons pick up their first home win of the season against the Lions on Sunday.

His actions after the game may be more impressive.

As he was walking down the sidelines celebrating the win, Patterson noticed a young girl crying and stopped to check on her. The girl’s mother told Patterson she was upset that her older brother had a game ball and she didn’t.

So what did Patterson do? He made sure she wouldn’t go home without a keepsake.

“She needs a ball! Let’s find her a ball,” Patterson said as he requested one of the game balls from the equipment team.

The young fan thanked Patterson as did her mother for the Falcon “saving the day.”

Patterson has become a utility player for the Falcons and made his mark on offensive and special teams over the past few weeks.

What Patterson did for a young fan speaks to his character and how much of an asset he is for the Atlanta organization.

