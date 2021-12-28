ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4al9B9_0dXUtBCJ00

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Daily electronic cigarette use motivates smokers to transition from traditional cigarettes, even if they have no plans to quit the habit, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Among 1,600 active smokers who had no intention to quit at the start of the study, 28% who used e-cigarette, or vaping, devices daily stopped smoking traditional cigarettes within 12 months, the data showed.

Meanwhile, just under 6% of those who did not use e-cigarettes daily quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

Daily e-cigarette users in the study were eight times more likely to quit smoking traditional cigarettes than non-daily users, according to the researchers.

"For daily cigarette smokers who may have written off quitting, our findings suggest that daily vaping may give some of these smokers hope to quit smoking for good and be a viable pathway out of smoking," study co-author Karin Kasza told UPI in an email.

"How can vaping do that? We speculate in this group of cigarette smokers ... that some will realize that they may be able to go a day without smoking a cigarette because they are getting their nicotine from vaping," said Kasza, a research scientist Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

About 45 million people in the United States smoke regularly, including about 5 million middle and high school-age teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of these tobacco users, about one in four vapes, the agency estimates.

Earlier studies that investigated the potential benefits of vaping devices as a tool for helping smokers quit produced mixed results.

For example, research published last year found that the devices helped adults quit, but actually encouraged young people to take up the habit.

For this study, Kasza and her colleagues studied the effects of vaping on smoking cessation on nearly 2,500 adult daily cigarette smokers who were not using e-cigarettes and had no plans to ever quit smoking at the start of the research.

Among the participants, 38% smoked 20 to 29 cigarettes per day and 13% smoked 30 or more cigarettes per day, the researchers said.

Nearly 2,300 of the study participants began using e-cigarettes daily at the start of the study, while the remainder did not.

Just over 6% of the participants discontinued cigarette smoking by the end of the study, researchers said.

"Sufficient nicotine dosing likely matters a lot, both the amount and frequency so that it effectively reduces the cravings smokers' experience when they are trying to stop smoking," Kasza said.

"This is why we think that only daily vaping was associated with cigarette cessation," she said.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Verge

Committed adult smokers who start vaping more likely to drop cigarettes

Adult smokers who say that they don’t plan to quit smoking but who start using e-cigarettes are more likely quit than those who don’t start vaping, according to a new study. People who say they’re not trying to quit often aren’t included in studies of the potential benefits of e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and the new data shows that the group should be considered during that type of analysis.
HEALTH
Newswise

Daily Vaping Dramatically Ups Quit Rate in Heavy Smokers Not Aiming to Quit

Data suggest vaping may actually help those not actively trying to quit smoking. Use of e-cigarettes could have positive impact on this group of individuals. Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the introduction of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, to the United States in 2006, intense debate has surrounded the marketing, regulation and use of these nicotine-delivery products. Surprising new research led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that adult smokers with no plans to quit are more likely to quit smoking traditional combustible cigarettes if they switch to daily vaping.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
Reason.com

A New Study Finds That Smokers With No Plans To Quit Are Much More Likely To Stop Smoking If They Vape Every Day

A new study of smokers who initially had no intention to quit provides striking evidence that nicotine vaping products help people give up cigarettes, reinforcing the viability of this harm reduction tool. The researchers, who reported their findings yesterday in JAMA Open Network, found that people who vaped every day were eight times as likely to quit smoking as those who did not use e-cigarettes.
HEALTH
The Independent

Smokers urged to quit for New Year as new data shows teenagers four times more likely to smoke if parents do

A government campaign is calling on smokers to kick the habit as part of their New Year’s resolutions after new research found teens are four times more likely to smoke if their parents do.According to the research promoted by the government’s Better Health Smoke Free campaign, 4.9 per cent of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2 per cent of those whose caregivers do not.The delivery of the campaign is a collaborative effort was a collaborative effort from the new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) in the Department of Health and Social Care.Included within the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Quitting Smoking#Smoking Cessation#E Cigarettes#Tobacco Smoking#Jama Network Open
The Independent

Vaping may change your DNA but smoking is far more risky

Vapers experience DNA changes, according to a recent paper published in Nature, and the changes are similar to those seen in smokers – although much less pronounced. But crucially, this evidence was based on a few people by examining changes in their DNA at the time, similar to creating a snapshot, without considering any potential future change in vaping or smoking behaviour. The study does not provide real-world evidence of vaping-associated ill health.
HEALTH
TMZ.com

Give Up Tobacco Without Having to Quit Smoking

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Traditional tobacco cigarettes had a good run, but now they’re undoubtedly winding down ... and hemp is heating up. Sugar’s CRÈME hemp cigarettes have no tobacco and, of course, no nicotine ... meaning they...
UPI News

Gout treatment offers little benefit against severe COVID-19, study finds

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A medication normally used to treat gout does not offer much benefit to patients with severe COVID-19, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with colchicine, which is available by prescription only in the United States and is sold under the brand names Colcrys and Mitigare, saw small reductions in their risk for death compared with those who only received "usual care," the researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Marketing of Tobacco Products that Help Reduce Exposure to and Consumption of Nicotine for Smokers Who Use Them

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs), which help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers who use them. These are the first combusted cigarettes to be authorized as MRTPs and the second tobacco products overall to receive “exposure modification” orders, which allows them to be marketed as having a reduced level of, or presenting a reduced exposure to, a substance.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Heart disease-protective diabetes drug not used equitably, study finds

A medication typically used for treating diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), could also be used to prevent cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events, but a new study showed inequities in its use based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Looking at four years of data, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania saw that the odds of using this medication were as much as 41 percent lower for some groups that are historically underserved by health care. This research was published in JAMA Health Forum today.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
staradvertiser.com

Many common medications can raise your blood pressure

High blood pressure remains a leading cause of death and disability in America today. Nearly half of adults have high blood pressure, and only a quarter of them have their blood pressure under control, putting them at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia, kidney disease and other ills. Before...
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Surgery-induced weight loss reduces risk for severe COVID-19

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- People with obesity who undergo weight-loss surgery lower their risk for severe COVID-19, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Surgery found. Those who had either Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy because they were obese, or severely overweight, reduced their risk for hospitalization from COVID-19 by half, the data showed.
WEIGHT LOSS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy