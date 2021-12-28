ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

COLD CONTINUES: Wind chills in the single digits, more snow on the way -Briana

By Briana Bermensolo
 1 day ago

TRI-CITIES–Expect snow and ice for the Tuesday morning drive!

Temperatures are much colder to start the week in Eastern Washington and Oregon with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the next few days. Wind chills, or “feels-like temperatures,” have dropped below zero in some neighborhoods to the north Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Mid-Columbia Basin:

With the extreme cold…frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10PM tonight. 1-3″ of new snow is possible overnight, with another round on the way Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 327 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021 * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations one to three inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 327 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021 * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of Dayton. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Watch for snow and ice on your Wednesday morning drive

TRI-CITIES–Expect snow and ice for the Wednesday morning drive! The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will receive another 0.25″-1.0″ of new snow possible this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10am across the Mid-Columbia Basin. 1-3″ of total accumulation is possible. Snow is also falling over the Cascades and the Blue Mountains in Washington and...
Oregon State Parks hike price for out-of-state RV campers in 2022

SALEM, Ore. — An expected price hike for out-of-state travelers staying at Oregon State Parks campgrounds will go into effect starting in the new year. The cost to spend a night at state-run campgrounds will increase by 25% for anyone who lives outside of Oregon following a rule from the state Legislature. By making this shift, Oregon residents are incentivized to pay their RV license plate fee, which has some proceeds going back to State Parks.
‘Slow down:’ WSP offers tips to drive safely in winter road conditions

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter road conditions are here, and as we see more icy roads and snow in the region, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers tend to see more crashes. During the winter months, Washington state sees two to three times more crashes than usual, according to WSP. After snowfall on Monday, December 21st, Tri-Cities saw 25 crashes in a 24-hour period.
Weekend forecast projects rain, snow across Washington + winter storm looms over the Cascades

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Residents of the Tri-Cities/Yakima region should prepare for a mixed bag of precipitation this weekend as winter weather threatens to dump snow onto Washington mountains including Snoqualmie Pass through Sunday. Anticipate some light-to-moderate snow in Yakima and Ellensburg overnight heading into the weekend. That snowfall is...
WSP responds to 8 collisions in Kennewick due to snow and ice Thursday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to eight collisions in Kennewick early Thursday morning due to snow and ice in our region. Trooper Clasen with Washington State Patrol says there were 10 collisions in District 3 Thursday morning due to the inclement weather. District 3 covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties.
