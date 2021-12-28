COLD CONTINUES: Wind chills in the single digits, more snow on the way -Briana

TRI-CITIES–Expect snow and ice for the Tuesday morning drive!

Temperatures are much colder to start the week in Eastern Washington and Oregon with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. Overnight lows and morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the next few days. Wind chills, or “feels-like temperatures,” have dropped below zero in some neighborhoods to the north Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Mid-Columbia Basin:

With the extreme cold…frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through the week leading to wintry travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10PM tonight. 1-3″ of new snow is possible overnight, with another round on the way Thursday.