Jaylen Brown sniped at Al Horford following Celtics' embarrassing loss to the T-Wolves

Another players-only meeting may be on the horizon for the Celtics. Here’s hoping it goes better than the last one.

The Celtics collapsed Monday against the woefully undermanned Timberwolves, who were playing with just one regular starter and without six of their top eight scorers. The Celtics were short-handed, too, as Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson were unavailable. But still: any team with Jaylen Brown and a group of (mostly) actual NBA players should be able to outlast Nathan Knight and Jaylen Nowell, whoever they are.

But that’s not what happened. The Celtics blew up an 11-point lead in the third quarter and dropped to 16-18 on the season. After the game, Al Horford, who was just back from Covid-19 protocols and added 16 points in the losing effort, called out their inability to close out games in the second half.

“More often than not, especially that second half, we weren’t as engaged for whatever reason,” Horford told reporters, via NESN . “And that goes to speak to the discipline aspect of it. That’s something that we address it, we’re talking about it. We’re talking about things in timeouts. I don’t know why, for whatever reason, things are not translating for our group. We don’t want to be in this position. Right now it’s tough. It’s not good enough, what we’re doing. The things that we want to accomplish, we can’t do it playing like this. We just can’t.”

Later, Horford added the Celtics have to “look at ourselves, individually and as a team.”

Well, Jaylen Brown didn’t appear to take kindly to Horford’s critiques. When asked about them, Brown shrugged off his veteran teammate. “Searching and looking in the mirror? Nah. No comment,” he said.

Playing his first game of the season without Tatum, Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. However, he went just 8-of-24 from the field and missed five free throws.

Earlier this season, Smart called out Tatum and Brown for their apparent unwillingness to pass, prompting a players-only meeting that was “not terrible productive” and “maybe not even beneficial,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

On Saturday against the Bucks, Tatum and Brown resorted to hero ball, and failed to generate much offense. The Celtics blew a double-digit lead.

The 16-18 Celtics may already have their season blown up before the new year.