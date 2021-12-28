Madonna claims rapper Tory Lanez copied her song 'Into The Groove'

Madonna is calling out rapper Tory Lanez claiming he illegally copied her 1984 Like A Virgin hit, “Into The Groove.”

TMZ pointed out a since-deleted comment left by Madonna addressing the rather serious manner on one of Lanez’s posts writing, “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get Into The Groove!’”

The song in question appears to be Lanez’s "Pluto's Last Comet,” a song he’s been strongly promoting on social media.

Since Madonna voiced her opinion on Lanez’s post, the comment section has turned into a war zone of defensive fans from both sides firing off comments to one another.

No word yet on the reason for Madonna deleting her comment. Did the two reach an agreement? Stay tuned…

