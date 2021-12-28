Look: Saints fans rock Daft Punk costumes on Monday Night Football

A pair of musically inclined Saints fans were a minor sensation on social media on Monday night, when ESPN cameras showed them wearing the futuristic helmeted costumes inspired by the legendary house group Daft Punk.

The dancing duo was clad in black suits with gold ties, capped with shiny black helmets and tinted visors -- in the style of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the famously mysterious French musicians who together formed Daft Punk.

The creative fans were one of the few highlights for the Saints on a night in which their starting lineup was decimated by a recent Covid outbreak. Rookie quarterback Ian Book struggled in the emergency spot-start behind a patchwork offensive line, dooming the offense to a night of futility.

Saints fans have long been among the most festive in the league, with elaborate costumes befitting a team playing in New Orleans.

Daft Punk announced their disbandment earlier this year, after two-plus decades, countless hits, and a trohpy case full of Grammys and other awards.

Football fans on social media were loving the seemingly random "cameo:"

