Lincoln Library District plans vaccination clinic

By From news reports
 1 day ago

Lincoln Public Library District along with the Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Library Annex building. Memorial Healthcare will be giving out $50 gift cards to each attendee who is receiving their first or second vaccine. The gift cards are being provided by Memorial Healthcare through a grant they received from Molina Healthcare. Please call the Lincoln Public Library District at 217-732-8878 for further information.

#Library#Lincoln Library District#Memorial Healthcare#Molina Healthcare
