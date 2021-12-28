Lincoln Library District plans vaccination clinic

Lincoln Public Library District along with the Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Library Annex building. Memorial Healthcare will be giving out $50 gift cards to each attendee who is receiving their first or second vaccine. The gift cards are being provided by Memorial Healthcare through a grant they received from Molina Healthcare. Please call the Lincoln Public Library District at 217-732-8878 for further information.