ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

By Jack Edwards
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVuxy_0dXUsr4w00

The UCF Knights running back depth chart is loaded with talent for the foreseeable future.

When looking at UCF’s offense in 2021, it is hard to ignore how big of a part the running game played, especially after Dillon Gabriel went down with injury. UCF ran the ball very effectively this year, and it was critical to most of the success they were able to manage on offense.

Averaging 5.2 yards per carry as a team, the Knights were able to impose their will on the ground versus most of their opponents. They mostly relied on speedster Johnny Richardson and senior Isaiah Bowser , but they got contributions from Mark Antony-Richards and Trillion Coles at times as well. There is talent oozing out of the running back room.

Bowser and Richardson are two completely different runners, but they complement each other well. Bowser was the brute force back, a guy that gained positive yardage even against teams loading the box. After transferring from Northwestern, he came onto the UCF scene with a bang, rushing for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win vs the Boise State Broncos.

He also finished the season going for 155 yards and two touchdowns vs Florida. Generally it took more than one guy to bring him down, making Bowser a nightmare to gameplan for. A lot of the time, the Knights would run the ball with Bowser on first down to set up second down and medium or short, taking some pressure off freshman quarterback Mikey Keene.

It remains to be seen whether Bowser will be back for next season, as he, like everyone on an NCAA roster in 2020, has an extra year of eligibility at his expense. When asked if he would return, his response was merely “we’ll see.” UCF certainly hopes it gets to use his services one more time next season.

Richardson is someone to keep an eye on in 2022, especially if Bowser decides not to return. Though he probably is not quite as fast, he could be compared to former UCF RB Adrian Killins in that when a big play is needed, Richardson is often the go-to guy. While he didn’t qualify to be on the NCAA’s official list, he would have ranked third in the country with an unbelievable 7.0 yards per carry. That’s not all. Richardson was also very effective in the passing game, with 25 catches for 226 yards on the year, a good chunk of which came from screen passes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is a guy that allows UCF to really mix up the playcalling, and when the UCF offensive coaches are able to get him in space, open field tackles are hard to come by for opposing defenses. Richardson will be a junior in 2022.

Like Bowser, Antony-Richards transferred to UCF not long after Gus Malzahn took the head coaching job at UCF. He came over from Auburn, following Malzahn to Orlando. UCF’s usage of Richards was, for the most part, limited to when Bowser was sidelined with injury. However, when he was getting snaps, they were usually inside the opponents’ 10 yard line or in other short yard situations. When his number was called, he delivered. On just 48 carries in 2021, Antony-Richards was able to amass five touchdowns. If Bowser is to depart, Richards seems like the likely candidate to fill his role moving forward. Like Johnny Richardson, Richards will also be a junior in 2022.

Coles saw some playing time in 2021 as well, after coming off of a season ending Achilles injury in 2020. He saw progressively less snaps as the season went on, but in his limited sample size, he showcased some of what he is capable of. He had 32 total carries for an average of 5.8 YPC on the year. He scored once on the ground and once through the air, both against Bethune Cookman. Heading into his senior season, Coles may be a transfer portal candidate, as he is more than talented enough to get more playing time on plenty of FBS rosters.

Other running backs to watch out for who did not get much (if any) playing time in 2021 are Damarius Good , Anthony Williams , and RJ Harvey . The Knights will also welcome new running back recruit Jordan McDonald next season.

You will find me on Twitter @jackedwards126

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

Who is Parker Navarro?

Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Chip Lindsey
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#American Football#Northwestern#The Boise State Broncos
On3.com

Former Notre Dame star defends Ian Book following first NFL start

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took to Twitter on Monday to defend his former teammate Ian Book. The former Fighting Irish quarterback started for the Saints in their Monday Night Football game against Miami. The rookie did not have a great performance, going 12-of-20 for 135 yards and an...
NFL
247Sports

Watch: Fiesta Bowl Media Day - Notre Dame Offense

The Fiesta Bowl held a media day featuring players from Notre Dame's offense. Check out what Kevin Austin, Jack Coan, Chris Tyree, Jarrett Patterson and Michael Mayer had to say about Notre Dame's bowl preparation and the keys to an Irish victory. Kevin Austin on Tyler Buchner, Deion Colzie and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
253
Followers
260
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy