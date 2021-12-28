ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deputies: 3-year-old injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting

By Freeman Stoddard
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon following an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were sent...

www.wistv.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

