League of Women Voters Hosting Forum on District 3 City Council Race Jan. 5

FRAMINGHAM – As 2021 winds down, it is time for us to take stock on where we are as a city and refocus our goals for 2022. The last two years have shown that Framingham’s traditional ways of operating no longer serve us as a community. Our elected officials are at a standstill. They are bogged down by fighting, lack of creativity and town meeting mindsets. As someone who has written many opinion pieces over the last four years, I am amazed by the little progress the city has made on many issues, like traffic and economic development.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO