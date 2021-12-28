ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Central Florida's first cold front of 2022 incoming: Timeline

By Kristin Giannas
fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front will slide over the state of Florida on Sunday, bringing a nice cool down for the first work week of 2022....

Casper Thefriendlyghost
1d ago

I knew something was up. The real cold weather doesn't arrive till January, February. But it won't be constantly cold like those northern cities and states. Our cold weather in Florida is a day here, a day there. Then maybe a week here, with a few days there. Never long lasting. I love Florida and it's weather. I'm a lifer anyway. Born and raised here in Orlando.

