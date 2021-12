France is to ban UK tourists from Saturday 18 December, according to the government.Only those with a “compelling reason” will be allowed to travel between the two countries under new measures, even if they are fully vaccinated.From midnight on Saturday, leisure travel will be off the table – at present, double-jabbed British arrivals are allowed in for any purpose.The list of “compelling reasons” does not include “travel for tourist or professional reasons”, according to a statement issued by the French government.However, French citizens and their spouses, partners and children will still be able to return to France from the...

