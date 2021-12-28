ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorhead Road Crew Members Get Fresh Tattoos With Lemmy’s Ashes

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As has been reported over the years, a number of Lemmy's close personal friends received bullet casings filled with his ashes after his death. In a new video, Motorhead's longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad recently got fresh Motorhead tattoos honoring Lemmy that appear...

HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
