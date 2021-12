Jessica Rich is on the move. After launching her eponymous brand five years ago, her next phase of growth continues as she takes space in fashion’s biggest department stores. The brand currently has multiple retail locations and is sold at Nordstrom, DSW, and most recently, Bloomingdale’s. In November, she launched with the Brown Bag company online and in five U.S. locations. She also just upped her Nordstrom footprint from 5 locations to 20, including in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago and Houston. Rich added that she is launching with two more additional retailers, but couldn’t...

