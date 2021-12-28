FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series.
The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1.
Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households.
The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes.
Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin...
