Incredible: Bald eagle feeds baby while 2nd egg hatches

Imagine waking up at the ass crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
Living life in the western part of America is the best. If you doubt me, tell me anyplace else where you can potentially wake up in the morning and have wild horses grazing in your yard? That's exactly what happened to one family recently as a new video share proves.
Most of us spend our lives understanding that there is a certain order to nature. We have prey and we have predators, and some predators, like big cats in the wild, sit at the top of the chain, feared by all.
MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An environmental group has decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on a web camera as they watch over their eggs in a nest on Hilton Head Island. Viewers can click here to view the pair watching over […]
Things could have ended much worse for a family's dog had it not been for a pane of glass stopping a hungry mountain lion from making it dinner. The video, taken by a woman in Colorado, shows her dog named Dash frozen in fear as the mountain lion spots it from outside. The mountain lion seems puzzled by the barrier, trying different ways to get in, even tapping on the glass with its paw.
Bald eagle sightings across Pennsylvania are on the rise. As the eagle's numbers continue to increase, more people have been noticing them around bodies of water such as the Lehigh and Delaware rivers. News 13 stopped by the Carbon County Environmental Education Center to learn why sightings are becoming more common. They believe a big reason for the increase is because humans are dumping less harmful chemicals into the environment.
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas has come early for Pittsburgh birdwatchers: there’s a new 24/7 bald eagle camera in town. The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave U.S. Steel permission to set up a camera at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. U.S. Steel said employees...
Trollish ravens recently picked on a Maine bald eagle’s venison meal, and a trail camera got it on video. Hey ravens, show a little respect for our national bird, why doncha? By the way, a bunch of crows is called an unkindness (or a conspiracy). Yahoo! News reported on the incident, showing that those ravens fit the description, trying to pick away at the bald eagle’s food.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – An egg-citing countdown has begun for a beloved pair of bald eagles and their thousands of online fans. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is focused on the couple, affectionately named Harriet and M15, and their next brood of eaglets. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
(CNN) -- Two baby bald eagles have hatched in Florida, and the heartwarming moments were caught on camera for everyone to see. The parents, Harriet and her mate, M15, have spent more than a month patiently taking turns guarding and incubating the eggs and hunting around their nest, located on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate family farm.
The pair of bald eagles featured on a Hilton Head Island webcam welcomed two eaglets on Sunday and Monday. The birds, given the names Harriet and Mitch, have been the stars of the Hilton Head Island eagle cam, a live camera set up next to their nest by the Hilton Head Island Land Trust, for the last two months.
I don't know where you sign up for skills, but I'd like the one this fisherman has. He successfully fed a trout to a beautiful bald eagle and I have the video to prove it happened. Here's the backstory. The fisherman was fishing (shocking, I know). He saw a bald...
Live video of eagles watching over their eggs on Hilton Head Island. (Video: Hilton Head Land Trust) https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/eagles-watching-eggs-on-sc-web-cam-get-historical-names/article_51aa66c8-6734-11ec-9ed2-5b0ff58471af.html.
The first of two eggs from Harriet the bald eagle has hatched. The eaglet’s official name is E19. E19 hatched at 12:34 p.m. Monday with Harriet as its mother and M15 as the assumed father. The name comes from the fact it’s the 19th eaglet successfully hatched eaglet at the nest.
A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
It seems like we’re always hearing about hero dogs who save someone’s life, but it’s rare to hear about a cat saving a life. Cats get a bad rap, but Masha, a cat who saved a freezing baby is changing that narrative. Masha came across a freezing...
The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
