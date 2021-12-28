ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Incredible: Bald eagle feeds baby while 2nd egg hatches

WRAL
 1 day ago

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Hunter spots massive 13-foot alligator roaming through woods

MACON, Ga. - A hunter in Georgia got a huge surprise – literally – when he was out looking for deer and came across a gigantic alligator strolling through the woods!. According to Georgia Outdoor News, the bowhunter spotted the 13-foot alligator stomping through the woods like a dinosaur in Macon County.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Terrifying Video of Mountain Lion Coming Face-to-Face with Family Dog

Things could have ended much worse for a family's dog had it not been for a pane of glass stopping a hungry mountain lion from making it dinner. The video, taken by a woman in Colorado, shows her dog named Dash frozen in fear as the mountain lion spots it from outside. The mountain lion seems puzzled by the barrier, trying different ways to get in, even tapping on the glass with its paw.
ANIMALS
brctv13.com

Bald Eagle Sightings on the Rise

Bald eagle sightings across Pennsylvania are on the rise. As the eagle's numbers continue to increase, more people have been noticing them around bodies of water such as the Lehigh and Delaware rivers. News 13 stopped by the Carbon County Environmental Education Center to learn why sightings are becoming more common. They believe a big reason for the increase is because humans are dumping less harmful chemicals into the environment.
EAGLE, PA
cbslocal.com

Bald Eagle Cam At U.S. Steel Plant Goes Live

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas has come early for Pittsburgh birdwatchers: there’s a new 24/7 bald eagle camera in town. The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave U.S. Steel permission to set up a camera at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. U.S. Steel said employees...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Outsider.com

Ravens Troll Bald Eagle While Enjoying Some Venison: VIDEO

Trollish ravens recently picked on a Maine bald eagle’s venison meal, and a trail camera got it on video. Hey ravens, show a little respect for our national bird, why doncha? By the way, a bunch of crows is called an unkindness (or a conspiracy). Yahoo! News reported on the incident, showing that those ravens fit the description, trying to pick away at the bald eagle’s food.
ANIMALS
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle couple prepares for eaglet hatching

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An egg-citing countdown has begun for a beloved pair of bald eagles and their thousands of online fans. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is focused on the couple, affectionately named Harriet and M15, and their next brood of eaglets. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 58

Two bald eagle eggs have hatched in Florida as the world watched online

(CNN) -- Two baby bald eagles have hatched in Florida, and the heartwarming moments were caught on camera for everyone to see. The parents, Harriet and her mate, M15, have spent more than a month patiently taking turns guarding and incubating the eggs and hunting around their nest, located on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate family farm.
FLORIDA STATE
Island Packet Online

Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head! Take a look at the nest cam babies

The pair of bald eagles featured on a Hilton Head Island webcam welcomed two eaglets on Sunday and Monday. The birds, given the names Harriet and Mitch, have been the stars of the Hilton Head Island eagle cam, a live camera set up next to their nest by the Hilton Head Island Land Trust, for the last two months.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
FOX Carolina

Eagles watching over eggs on Hilton Head

Live video of eagles watching over their eggs on Hilton Head Island. (Video: Hilton Head Land Trust) https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/eagles-watching-eggs-on-sc-web-cam-get-historical-names/article_51aa66c8-6734-11ec-9ed2-5b0ff58471af.html.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WINKNEWS.com

We have an eaglet! Bald eagle Harriet’s first egg hatches

The first of two eggs from Harriet the bald eagle has hatched. The eaglet’s official name is E19. E19 hatched at 12:34 p.m. Monday with Harriet as its mother and M15 as the assumed father. The name comes from the fact it’s the 19th eaglet successfully hatched eaglet at the nest.
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS

