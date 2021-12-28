ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk NOT worried if Anthony Joshua is more aggressive in rematch

Cover picture for the articleBy Jack Tiernan: Oleksandr Usyk says he fully expects Anthony Joshua to fight differently in the rematch, being more aggressive to try and win back his lost IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight titles next April. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) says he’ll be ready for whatever style and approach the...

BoxingNews24.com

Usyk wants Tyson Fury, but focused on Joshua for now

By Jim Calfa: Oleksandr Usyk would like to fight Tyson Fury next if it were up to him, but he must attend to Anthony Joshua’s rematch next April. Usyk has no choice but to face AJ, given that the big British heavyweight has forced his head by activating the rematch clause from their previous fight this year on September 25th.
The Ring Magazine

The Ring Awards 2021 – Event of the Year: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk contested what The Ring Magazine has deemed the Event of The Year on September 25 for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts held by the Briton on a night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the walls came tumbling down. Styles make fights, as one...
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: who wins?

It’s the fight all boxing fans want to see in 2022, and it’s the fight most casual followers of the noble art are excited about. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk share all available world heavyweight championship belts, but who is the one true champion? Who is the sport’s biggest name? The only way to get a reliable answer to that question would be for the heavyweight pair to clash, and the first half of 2022 seems to be the perfect time for that to happen.
ClutchPoints

Roy Jones Jr’s early Oleksandr Usyk vs. Canelo Alvarez prediction

Roy Jones Jr. is certain Oleksandr Usyk’s problem with a potential fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will not be inside the ring. Boxing just got even wilder after multi-division champion Canelo Alvarez expressed his interest to moving up to cruiserweight. Reigning WBA, WBF, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, is flirting with the idea of facing Canelo in the aforementioned weight class.
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk beats this “VULNERABLE” version of Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott

By Scott Gilfoid: Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott believes this version of Tyson Fury, the “vulnerable” that has turned into a mauler, will lose to Oleksandr Usyk. According to Malik, the fighting style that WBC heavyweight champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) has been taught to him by Kronk Gym trained Sugarhill Steward is PERFECT for the system IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk uses.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through. Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
