Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering free memory screenings

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (KNWA/KFTA) — As the new year approaches, most make a resolution for something they want to complete to better their livelihood in the new year, but Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging something they believe is necessary.

AFA is offering free, confidential, virtual memory screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to gauge memory language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.

“Annual screenings are important, including for our brains, which is why everyone should make getting a memory screening a New Year’s resolution for 2022,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Just as we regularly check other facets of our health, we should all get a checkup from the neck up, regardless of whether or not we are having memory problems.”

The screenings are simple, non-invasive and short, lasting 10-15 minutes, according to a press release. They are led by a qualified professional and similar to routine health screenings.

Results are not a diagnosis, but can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

Even in the case of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s, early detection can provide better opportunity to begin treatments and help slow the symptoms of the disease, as well as taking part in a clinical trial.

There are also other conditions that can cause memory issues, including treatable or curable conditions, such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid conditions, urinary tract infections, stress, anxiety and depression.

To schedule an appointment for a screening, visit AFA’s website here or call 866-232-8484. Screening are conducted through video conferences such as Facetime, Zoom and Skype.

#United States#Virtual Memory#Weather#Charity#Knwa Kfta#Afa#President Ceo#Skype#Nexstar Media Inc
