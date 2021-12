Billie Eilish unveiled an acoustic performance of her song “Billie Bossa Nova” on Monday (Dec. 20). In the clip, the newly brunette superstar is joined by her elder brother/producer FINNEAS as she runs through the bossa nova-infused cut. “I’m not sentimental/ But there’s somethin’ ’bout the way you look tonight/ That makes me wanna take a picture/ Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide/ You better lock your phone/ And look at me when you’re alone/ Won’t take a lot to get you goin’/ I’m sorry if it’s torture though/ I know, I know,” she croons over FINNEAS’ acoustic guitar and smooth backing vocals.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO