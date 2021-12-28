Frontline: Plan to do it better in 2022

Here we are, knee-deep in the holidays, and our gardens have finally been tucked in for the long winter nap. It’s a time of year many growers look forward to, a time to finally put up their aching feet, assess how the growing season went, reflect on successes, failures and what to do better next year. Some of the decisions many folks reflect on, including myself, are: did I grow the right garden plants this year? The right variety? The right amount? The good news is that we have a nice chunk of time to look through seed catalogues and think all this through. Some of my favorite seed catalogs are Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, Seed Savers Exchange and Burpee, though these are predominantly for vegetables. Some of them will even send you a catalog for free. Get yours today! Even if you don’t buy seeds, they are really appealing to look at.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO