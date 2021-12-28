ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon banning ‘extremist’ tattoos, clothes, bumper stickers in new policy

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Pentagon unveiled new anti-extremism policies detailing banned “extremist” activities. Aside from banning service members from “liking” and “sharing” social media content deemed “extremist” in nature, the new policy also targets other forms of “extremist” displays like certain shirts, bumper stickers and...

Fox News

Pentagon report finds about 100 troops involved in extremist activities

A new Pentagon report found that roughly 100 U.S. service members participated in "prohibited extremist activities" in the last nine months. "We believe that less than 100, or about 100, active duty or reserve component members of the military participated in prohibited extremist activities," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a Monday press briefing, adding that the military's "data collecting systems still need to get better."
abc11.com

Pentagon has new definition for extremism in the ranks

The Pentagon on Monday issued a new definition of prohibited extremist activities providing military commanders with specific information that will help them determine whether service members are actively participating in extremist activities. Commanders will also receive specific guidance for what to look for in past social media activity to help...
Roll Call Online

Pentagon review finds few extremists in the armed forces

A Defense Department review has found that “about 100” servicemembers participated in activities the department prohibits as extremist in 2021, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Monday. Kirby stressed that the department had arrived at the figure not with a concerted search of its more...
SCNow

CLARENCE PAGE: New Pentagon mission: Ban extremism, but not free speech

When I heard that the Pentagon had updated its rules of conduct to root out extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, I thought, it’s about time. My mind raced back to my own Army experiences near the end of the Vietnam War era and the brief talk on color consciousness that our training company commander gave us.
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
