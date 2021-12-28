The Strokes Cancel New Year’s Eve Show Due To Covid

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get a much better sense of what’s next through the remainder of season 4?. Let’s answer each one of those questions, starting with the first one: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight, as we’re now right in the thick of what is a lengthy hiatus for the Ryan Eggold series. It will be coming back on Tuesday, January 4, so you can at least take some consolation in the fact that you won’t be waiting too long to get more insight moving into the new year.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO