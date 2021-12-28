The Strokes Cancel New Year’s Eve Show Due To Covid

JEAN-MARC VALLEE, DIRECTOR OF BIG LITTLE LIES, DIES AT 58: Deadline reports that Jean-Marc Vallee, the Canadian director of Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club, passed away suddenly at his cabin outside of Quebec City on Sunday (December 26th). The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. ” Nathan Ross, his producing partner, said.
