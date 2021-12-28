ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Strokes Cancel New Year’s Eve Show Due To Covid

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes have had to cancel their New Year’s Eve show due to rising covid cases. Making the announcement on Twitter, the NYC band wrote: “How can we put this…. We're postponing the show. We were...

www.effinghamradio.com

NME

The Strokes postpone New Year’s Eve gig in Brooklyn due to Omicron spike

The Strokes have announced that they’ve had to postpone their New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center due to a spike in Omicron cases. The band were slated to play the New York venue on December 31, with support coming from IDLES and Hinds. However, due to the city’s rise in cases of the new coronavirus variant they’ve now been forced to postpone.
Popculture

Morning Show Going off the Air Later This Week Due to COVID-19 Woes

Good Morning Britain will be out of commission for a few days. There will be no episodes between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. The show will not return until Jan. 4, the day after a U.K. Bank Holiday. The decision to cancel next week's episodes is due to "the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break," a spokesman told Deadline. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country (and the world). It also comes after anchor Sean Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Dec. 19 and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.
John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? The wait for season 4 details

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get a much better sense of what’s next through the remainder of season 4?. Let’s answer each one of those questions, starting with the first one: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight, as we’re now right in the thick of what is a lengthy hiatus for the Ryan Eggold series. It will be coming back on Tuesday, January 4, so you can at least take some consolation in the fact that you won’t be waiting too long to get more insight moving into the new year.
Effingham Radio

Some Cities’ New Year’s Celebrations Toned Down Or Canceled

The surge in positive cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant is spooking some cities not to overdo it with New Year’s Eve celebrations. New York Mayor Bill deBlasio says the city’s Times Square midnight ball drop event is being “scaled back.” Athens, Berlin, London, Paris, Rome and several other cities are canceling large public New Year’s Eve celebrations entirely.
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find six new and returning series (including Yellowstone prequel 1883 and the returns of Claws and Emily in Paris), 13 finales (including...
TV SERIES
Brooklyn Beckham shares stunning wedding photo with Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday. the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.
NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
Industry News

JEAN-MARC VALLEE, DIRECTOR OF BIG LITTLE LIES, DIES AT 58: Deadline reports that Jean-Marc Vallee, the Canadian director of Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club, passed away suddenly at his cabin outside of Quebec City on Sunday (December 26th). The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. ” Nathan Ross, his producing partner, said.
Walker Hayes Picks Taco Bell As Setting For New ‘AA’ Dance Video

Walker Hayes recently stopped at a fast food restaurant in his native Alabama and took the opportunity to shoot a short video dancing alongside two of his kids to his single “AA.” He posted the clip to social media writing, “Big shout out to @tacobell and the staff in Millbrook for lettin us pop this off.” Walker and his kids took a spot behind the counter to film the video.
‘The Amazing Race’ Finally Returns After Its COVID Hiatus: Watch the First Five Minutes of New Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Amazing Race” returns for its 33rd edition on Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off with a disclaimer from host Phil Keoghan about this most unusual season. Variety has an exclusive first look at the opening five minutes of the two-hour premiere episode, (watch above, or scroll down to see more) set to air next week on CBS.
