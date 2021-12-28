ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

VIENNA, Austria (AP) -- Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America. Thiem said he...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dominic Thiem delays return, pulls out of Australian Open

Dominic Thiem is withdrawing from next month's Australian Open. Thiem announced Tuesday on social media that he will begin his season later in January at the Cordoba Open in Argentina instead of at the first Grand Slam event of the year. He has been sidelined since June because of a...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Mallorca Open#Ap Tennis
Tennis World Usa

Kei Nishikori, Alexander Bublik out of ATP Melbourne

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and 36th-ranked Alexander Bublik have withdrawn from an ATP event in Melbourne. Nishikori had an unfortunate end to the 2021 season as he was forced to withdraw from the last four tournaments he had on his schedule. On the other side, Bublik finished his...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
WLNS

Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

(AP)—Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. “I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Mystery deepens over Djokovic status before ATP Cup in Sydney

Novak Djokovic has yet to pull out of this weekend's ATP Cup in Australia, despite claims that the world number one was '99%' sure to do so. World number one Novak Djokovic remains a participant for the start of this weekend's ATP Cup in Australia amid rumblings that the Serb's vaccination status would rule him out of both that event and the upcoming Australian Open.
TENNIS
AFP

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play. England headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
SPORTS
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
semoball.com

Kilde confirms his super-G dominance with 3rd straight win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) -- Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin Wednesday for his third straight victory in the discipline. The Norwegian skier finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser of Austria and 0.85 seconds ahead of another Austrian, world champion Vincent Kriechmayr.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy