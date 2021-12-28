Maine state trooper finds missing 82-year-old man

The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 56-year-old man who was reported missing in Allerton, in the 49th precinct. Alfredo Peters, 56, of 2401 Laconia Avenue in Allerton, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at around midnight, leaving his home. He is described as male, has a medium build, is Black, is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald, and was last seen wearing gray pants, a multi-colored shirt, and black sneakers.
Comments / 0