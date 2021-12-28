Maine state trooper finds missing 82-year-old man

A statewide alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning from Lake Tapawingo. Richard Arnold was last seen around 8 a.m. and is believed to possibly be driving his gray sedan somewhere in the Kansas City area. He suffers from dementia and has been known to become confused after driving away from his residence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

LAKE TAPAWINGO, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO