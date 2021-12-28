Rangers' Morgan Barron: Added to taxi squad

The New York Rangers have promoted defenseman Zac Jones and forward Tim Gettinger from the taxi squad. The move now gives the Rangers 7 healthy defenseman and 13 healthy forwards. Greg McKegg is expected to replace Kevin Rooney on the 4th line as he entered COVID-19 protocol today. A more...
As part of their ongoing COVID mitigation plans, the NHL has reintroduced taxi squads for all NHL teams through at least the 2022 All Star break (February 5). The taxi squads were used last year to help the season move along. They were comprised of players assigned to the AHL, but were not with the AHL club. They traveled and practiced with the NHL team and were emergency call ups in case of COVID issues.
BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
The Philadelphia Eagles have put themselves in a position where they can control their own destiny regarding their playoff fate. Thanks to the Eagles' 34-10 victory over the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff standings with two games to play.
ALLENTOWN - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the recalls of three players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the team's Taxi Squad according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Forwards Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew and goalie Felix Sandstrom will join the new Taxi Squad...
The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
Team USA was forced to forfeit its men's U20 world junior championships preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday because of a "mandated team quarantine" following two positive COVID-19 tests among the players in Alberta, Canada. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced that rather than a postponement, the game will be...
The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to...
Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the NHL announced on Sunday that each team would be allowed to have a taxi squad. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings revealed their initial taxi squad. From Red Wings:. The #RedWings today reassigned forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski, and goaltender...
