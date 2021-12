The phrase itself might be a bit of a turn-off: A “second mortgage?” If you’ve already got one loan, why would you want a second one?. Well, second mortgages — also known as home equity loans — can be a low-cost form of debt that helps you accomplish other financial goals. And at a time when interest rates are historically low and home equity is rising rapidly, it may be worth considering what a second mortgage can do for you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO