NFL

Chiefs once again have best odds to win Super Bowl

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-game winning streak can change a lot of minds. For the Chiefs, a stunning turnabout from 3-4 to 11-4 has caused them to return to the top of the stack in the odds to win the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of NFL legend John Madden

NFL coaching and Broadcasting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. They will remember Madden for his days as a Super Bowl-winning head coach for the Oakland Raiders, for his 30 years as an NFL broadcaster, and as the face of the Madden video game franchise which is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. With the tweets pouring in left-and-right, it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that had one of the more poignant responses. As a former cover athlete for Madden’s video game franchise, the news hit hard on Mahomes.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews sends Chiefs doubters message after clinching division

Brittany Matthews is sticking it to Chiefs critics. After Kansas City clinched the AFC West title for the sixth consecutive year on Sunday, Matthews, who’s engaged to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted a message to those who questioned the team. “Playoffs here they come,” Matthews began. “& if you doubted...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Set To Get Major Boost This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs took the field this past Sunday rather short-handed due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization throughout last week. Slowly but surely, the AFC leaders are getting back to full strength. That includes getting one of their best offensive players back for Week 17.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has a ridiculous record from November to January over the past three seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs won their sixth consecutive AFC West title in defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Kansas City has had a ridiculous amount of success in the closing months of the year thanks to Mahomes, who had an incredible win-loss record in November, December, and January.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
