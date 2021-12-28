Meghan Markle Shock: Carole Middleton To Confront Duchess After Making 'Blood-Boiling' Accusations?

Talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the United Kingdom have become more apparent these past few weeks. Aside from the royal holiday celebrations, many believe that the couple will fly back to the British Royals' turf for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan Markle Reuters

Amid the speculations, though, insiders recently told New Idea that Carole Middleton is one of the many people waiting for the Duchess of Sussex's return. As claimed, Kate Middleton's mother is "keen" to talk to the Duke of Sussex's wife because of the accusations she previously made against the Duchess of Cambridge.

Sources explained that Carole Middleton's "blood boiled" upon hearing Meghan Markle on Oprah accusing Kate Middleton of making her cry. She reportedly wants to "have a quiet word" with the Duchess of Sussex as she is a "real mama bear with her children."