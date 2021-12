As we bid farewell to 2021, still filled with uncertainty for what lies ahead, two words stand out in my mind: community and compassion. Our Cambridge-Isanti community is filled with compassion, and it seems to be magnified this holiday season. From the Giving Tree at the High School to the Care Closets in each of our schools filled with donations of basic food, clothing and personal care items children may need—this is a community that steps up over and over again to support neighbors and families in need.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO