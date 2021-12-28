ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR, UW-Extension urge ice anglers to help prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can reduce transmission by checking for and removing...

IN THIS ARTICLE
