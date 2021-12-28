DNR, UW-Extension urge ice anglers to help prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can reduce transmission by checking for and removing any mud or plant material clinging to their gear, including sleds used to haul supplies, before leaving fishing spots. Invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that cause great ecological, environmental or economic harm. Aquatic invasive species can crowd out native plants and animals and threaten the quality of boating and fishing in Wisconsin waters. Two common non-native aquatic plants in Wisconsin include the curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil which remain hardy in winter giving them an advantage over native aquatic plants. Although the plant-like algae starry stonewort, a relative newcomer aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin, dies back for winter, its tiny, star-shaped bulbils may be present in the mud drawn up from augers. The larvae of invasive snails and mussels can also be found in the water and mud during winter.

