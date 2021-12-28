229 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 6 deaths

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 229 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,057.

The county’s total cases are now at 51,953 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 28,815 cases and 587 deaths; Monroe County has 25,322 cases and 410 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 11,206 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,976,200.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27:

• 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 20–Sunday, Dec. 26:

• The daily average number of cases was 9,979.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.