Luzerne County, PA

229 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 6 deaths

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 229 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,057.

The county’s total cases are now at 51,953 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 28,815 cases and 587 deaths; Monroe County has 25,322 cases and 410 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 11,206 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,976,200.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27:

• 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 31.1% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the Christmas holiday.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 20–Sunday, Dec. 26:

• The daily average number of cases was 9,979.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18% and 17%, respectively.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Meuser: HHS discussed flights of ‘traumatized’ minors to AVP

WILKES-BARRE — Following a conference call Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to discuss the recent flights to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said the agency verified that it had organized flights transporting unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants. Meuser, R-Dallas, said the majority...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Feds press nursing home COVID boosters as staff cases spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we cannot afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
History made under the dome

WILKES-BARRE — History was made Wednesday afternoon at the Luzerne County Courthouse as Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil were sworn in as county judges, marking the first time the county bench has been made up of an equal amount of women and men. “I believe that Luzerne County is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Sanguedolce takes oath as elected district attorney

WILKES-BARRE — At the same podium and same location in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda, Sam Sanguedolce for the second time this year took the oath of office as district attorney. Only this time, Sanguedolce became the elected top prosecutor after officially winning the seat in the November general...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Deer Park Lumber expanding manufacturing operation in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced Wednesday that Deer Park Lumber, a family-owned hardwood sawmill with domestic and international customers, will create eight new jobs and retain 74 existing jobs over the next three years as part of a $10 million project to expand and modernize its manufacturing facility in Wyoming County.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Tobacco bandit strikes Hanover Township store

HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a smash and grab theft at the Sunoco Fast Lane service station on Sans Souci Parkway early Wednesday morning. Police said a man smashed a glass door at about 1:20 a.m. and stole several packs of cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
