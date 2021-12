At this point it’s been a minute since El Perro‘s debut album, Hair of El Perro, was announced back in August. It’s also going to be a minute until that same record finally sees release in April 2022. Whether you chalk that up to holding it back until the band can tour in a bigger way — they did a run in August as well, so maybe not that — or the simple harsh reality of vinyl pressing delays, it’s a substantial stretch of time to sit on a release in any case. I do not doubt that by the time Parker Griggs and company hit the road in February, they’ll be itching to get out. Likewise the folks who show up at the gigs, if winter viral surge predictions are to be considered.

