Horoscopes Dec. 28, 2021: John Legend, timing is critical

By Eugenia Last
Willits News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: John Legend, 43; Denzel Washington, 67; Edgar Winter, 75; Dame Maggie Smith, 87. Happy Birthday: Timing is critical, and knowing when to start and when to stop will determine your success. Listen to your inner voice, and you will discover what works best for you. Embrace...

