ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway police charge 2 men in Christmas Eve Circle K robbery

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoQu4_0dXUlsQW00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged two men in a gas station robbery on Christmas Eve.

Curtis Rashawn Moultrie, 44, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and shoplifting. Theodore Alfred Davis, 60, of Conway, was charged with accessory before and after the fact to a felony.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

Police were called Friday to Circle K in the 1700 block of Church Street for reports of a robbery. Police released surveillance photos from the robbery. Both suspects were arrested that same night, according to booking records.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Moultrie threatened the clerk with a gun before taking about $80 from a cash register. Davis allegedly served as the getaway driver.

The warrants also say that on the same day as the robbery, Moultrie stole a tool set worth $132.83 from the Advance Auto store at 2300 Church Street. He also has at least two prior convictions for shoplifting, the warrants say.

Moultrie was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday morning. Davis was held on a $40,000 bond, according to booking records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Shooting near Mullins injures one person

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday evening near Mullins, authorities said. It happened inside a home near Starling Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399. Count on […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 17 pounds, nearly $800K worth of meth seized from man in North Carolina

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Utah man was arrested in North Carolina last Wednesday after investigators and Homeland Security agents seized nearly $800,000 of crystal methamphetamine during an investigation into a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo, of Salt Lake City, was […]
WBTW News13

Florence police seek help finding boy missing since Dec. 19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy. Xay-Veon Mouzon, who was last seen on Dec. 19 near the 300 block of Royal Street, has a medical condition and a learning disability, according to police. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs 2 killed in fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people killed in a fiery Christmas Day crash near Longs. Tirrell Allen Gore, 38, and Dymond Lanisha Gibson, 20, died in the crash that happened on Pine Needle Drive, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. The coroner’s office said both lived in the Longs […]
LONGS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Robbery#Circle K#Police#Shoplifting#Advance Auto
WBTW News13

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WBTW News13

3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence, police say

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story called the crash a hit-and-run. It has been updated with the most recent information. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:18 p.m. on McQueen Street […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

6K+
Followers
860
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy