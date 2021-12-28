Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began its fifth full day of deliberations by requesting the transcript for false-memory expert Elizabeth Loftus’ testimony. Maxwell’s team called Loftus to argue that victims’ memories could be contaminated or distorted over time by misinformation or their own suggestions. Loftus, who has testified on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and other famous men, claimed that “the older the event is, the more susceptible people are to having post-event suggestion potentially contaminate their memory.” On Wednesday, jurors also requested transcripts for Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa (who shared glowing comments about the socialite), two FBI agents, and Shawn, the ex-boyfriend of the victim Carolyn. The 12-member panel began deliberating in the late afternoon Dec. 20, before going on holiday break Dec. 23. They returned on Monday. Since their discussions began, they’ve requested transcripts from all four victims—Carolyn, “Jane,” “Kate,” and Annie Farmer—and a host of other witnesses including former butler Juan Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex-trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison Nathan told jurors if they don’t reach a verdict by the holiday weekend, they would be required to deliberate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

