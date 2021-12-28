Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell's accuser told a court in New York on Wednesday how she was introduced by Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump at his Florida resort and took part in one of his beauty pageants, as the defence challenged her memory of the alleged abuse she suffered. On the third day...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
NEW YORK — An underage victim of Jeffrey Epstein competed in Donald Trump’s teen beauty pageant in the 1990s after being introduced to the future president by the notorious sex offender, according to testimony Wednesday. The revelation emerged during the alleged victim’s second day of testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial...
An FBI agent testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial about a July 2019 search of Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home. She said agents sawed open a safe and found diamonds, jewelry, CDs, and hard drives inside. Epstein kept CDs filled with photos in other places of the house as well, the agent...
The man who flew Jeffrey Epstein around on his private jets for more than 25 years took the stand for day two of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, and what he revealed about the late businessman's relationship with the disgraced socialite shows they bonded over more than business. Article continues...
The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team were accused of writing “a love letter to Jeffrey Epstein” after he was compared to a “21st century James Bond” and a Biblical figure as her trial finally got underway. American attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters ahead of the trial’s second day that lawyers for Ms Maxwell had written a “love letter” to the late financier, who was found dead in prison in 2019 and accused of sexually abusing underage girls. Ms Maxwell’s lawyer told the court that Epstein was akin to a “James Bond” who “stirred interest”. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, also compared...
New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
A few hundred feet from Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial is the dark, shuttered jail where her onetime boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself and left her to answer for their alleged crimes. Workers have been hauling massive jail doors and ancient exercise equipment out of the 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, near...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years they were together. Prosecutors filed banks records as evidence in Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial. The records, under Maxwell and Epstein's names, show transfers between 1999 and 2007. Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years...
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
The jury is continuing deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial. The prosecution says she was a dangerous woman who preyed on vulnerable kids. The defense says Maxwell is taking the blame for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged wrongdoings. Mola Lenghi has more.
A jury has convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls. Maxwell faced a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994...
A former office worker for Jeffrey Epstein has testified at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that she worked on a daily basis with Maxwell for six years and had only admiration for her. Cimberly Espinosa, the first defence witness, told the jury she was Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s...
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial began its fifth full day of deliberations by requesting the transcript for false-memory expert Elizabeth Loftus’ testimony. Maxwell’s team called Loftus to argue that victims’ memories could be contaminated or distorted over time by misinformation or their own suggestions. Loftus, who has testified on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and other famous men, claimed that “the older the event is, the more susceptible people are to having post-event suggestion potentially contaminate their memory.” On Wednesday, jurors also requested transcripts for Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa (who shared glowing comments about the socialite), two FBI agents, and Shawn, the ex-boyfriend of the victim Carolyn. The 12-member panel began deliberating in the late afternoon Dec. 20, before going on holiday break Dec. 23. They returned on Monday. Since their discussions began, they’ve requested transcripts from all four victims—Carolyn, “Jane,” “Kate,” and Annie Farmer—and a host of other witnesses including former butler Juan Alessi. Maxwell faces six charges, including enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and sex-trafficking of a minor. Judge Alison Nathan told jurors if they don’t reach a verdict by the holiday weekend, they would be required to deliberate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Ghislaine Maxwell was a “dangerous” and “sophisticated predator” who recruited vulnerable girls to be sexually abused by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors Monday during closing arguments. “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the panel. “She manipulated her victims...
