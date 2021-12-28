ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Flaming Lips Postpone New Year’s Eve Show at Caverns Due to COVID-19 Spread

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flaming Lips are the latest band to be bitten by the COVID-19 bug. The psychedelic rock warriors announced over the weekend that their planned New Year’s Eve shows at the underground Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee. The caverns, which host the Emmy-winning PBS TV series Bluegrass Underground,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Flaming Lips#Flaming Lips Postpone New#Pbs#Jelly Roll#Mavericks#Omicron
