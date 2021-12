(Le Mars) — A teacher’s associate at Franklin Elementary School was honored Monday morning as the School District’s “Employee of the Month”. Danelle Bolton was in tears when school officials entered her classroom and she quickly realized she was being honored. Bolton’s parents, brother, and sister Julie Roy, along with her husband, were all on hand for the award presentation, and Danelle’s daughters were able to join the ceremony through video zoom. School Foundation board member Deb Ahlers read the nomination that was submitted by Benji Kasel and Kayla Koopman.

LE MARS, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO