ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes player welfare is ‘off the scale’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41m9wo_0dXUl7Sy00

Sean Dyche has insisted player welfare is “off the scale” after Jurgen Klopp accused Burnley of putting players’ safety at risk by blocking the return to five substitutions.

Klopp has been outspoken in calling for substitutions to be increased from the current three per game in the face of fixture congestion caused by the impact of Covid-19.

The Liverpool manager took aim at Burnley this week, saying he was not sure how many of their players are internationals and are resting when “our players play three games”.

Dyche has previously said that adopting a five-substitute rule in the Premier League would benefit the big clubs and suggests football has to be careful over the direction it takes.

“I keep hearing this term player welfare,” Dyche said as Burnley prepare to end an enforced 18-day break at Manchester United on Thursday.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think the welfare of my players here is absolutely fantastic – the way they are looked after.

“Health and well-being is top of the list and we do that well here. Add to that the challenge of Covid – the players have got information coming out of their ears over the situation – medical support and the Premier League offering them all the testing programme… so it does make me question the idea of player welfare.

“The players have to be careful themselves because the welfare is off the scale for me, personally.”

Dyche, who has had run-ins with Klopp in the past, accepts the top clubs have a “lot of demands” on them with league, cup and European commitments.

But the Clarets boss said that has always been the case for the top Premier League clubs and their star performers.

He said: “I was thinking of people like Frank Lampard, season after season knocking out 60-odd games with England games on top.

“I don’t remember too much about player welfare being spoken about then.

“Times change, and I like to think against some popular belief that I change with them, but there still has to be a root inside you what your beliefs are in football.

“You have to go: ‘Come on, let’s get on with the challenge in front of us. Remember what we are – professional footballers – and whatever comes our way we take it on and do the best we can with it.’

“There has to be a bit of balance to the bigger picture of comments about five subs, three subs, all the rest of it – and just be careful which road we’re going down.

“I judge myself on my profession, but I also judge myself on the people who watch our profession and watch our games.

“If I was a fan I’d be going: ‘Hang on a minute, footballers get well looked after’. We’ve just got to be a little bit careful to find that healthy balance.”

Burnley have had games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton called off since drawing 0-0 with West Ham on December 12.

Dyche says Burnley have had to deal with a “couple of Covid situations” and will make a late decision on whether Maxwel Cornet features at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international sustained a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle at the start of the month and then tested positive for coronavirus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Covid-19 outbreak in Watford squad sees game at Burnley called off

A Covid-19 outbreak within the Watford squad has led to an abrupt postponement of their Premier League game at Burnley on Wednesday evening. Burnley announced the fixture was suddenly off just two and a half hours before kick-off, with a follow-up Premier League statement apologising for the “inconvenience and disruption” a late cancellation has caused to supporters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sean Dyche: Burnley still waiting for explanation after Watford clash postponed

Burnley are awaiting an explanation from the Premier League for why their clash with Watford was postponed at late notice on Wednesday. The match at Turf Moor was called off less than three hours before it was due to start because of coronavirus cases in the Watford camp, with Burnley not receiving any indication that it might happen until an hour prior to the decision being announced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp attacks Burnley and Dyche: It's YOUR fault!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is angry with rival Premier League clubs voting against expanding allowed substitutions to five. Smaller teams believe such a rule would favour the likes of Liverpool with greater squad depth. Klopp points the finger at Burnley — whose boss Sean Dyche he's had several bust-ups with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche senses Man Utd upset

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits he sees a chance of upsetting Manchester United tomorrow at Old Trafford. Dyche senses they visit a team struggling for form. He said, "They have had a couple of challenging games where they haven't looked like what people would expect from a Man United side," Dyche said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Liverpool#Manchester United#Uk#The Premier League#European#Times
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy