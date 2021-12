NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year’s weekend. The company says making a few household changes can reduce energy usage and help control energy costs while staying safe and warm as temperatures drop. Tips and Resources to Conserve Energy Lower your thermostat to 68° during the day and 58° when you are away from home. Lower your water heater temperature to 120° or set your temperature dial to normal or medium. Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. Make sure air registers and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO