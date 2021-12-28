Same again for in-form Blackburn

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Barnsley.

Rovers, whose scheduled game at Hull was postponed two hours before kick-off on Boxing Day, reported no new cases of coronavirus after the club carried out testing on Tuesday.

Mowbray, whose side are bidding for a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win, has no new injury concerns following the 4-0 home victory against Birmingham in their last match on December 18.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Joe Rankin-Costello (foot/hamstring) are edging closer to their returns, while on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow could return to contention after missing the goalless home draw against West Brom.

Boss Poya Asbaghi has reported no new injuries or any new positive coronavirus cases in his squad.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton returned to the bench against West Brom after recovering from an injury sustained in training.

Barnsley are second from bottom and Asbaghi, who replaced Markus Schopp in November, has not won any of his first five games in charge, but has drawn three.

