A new year means setting new business goals and capitalizing on exciting opportunities that could help take a business to the next level. “Business owners have a chance to evaluate where their business is, how they want to grow it and then put a plan together to achieve their objectives,” says Michael Lamping, Columbus market president, First Federal Lakewood. “But before they can execute, it’s important to establish a plan to attack the market in the coming year and, just as importantly, to re-evaluate and adjust that plan when circumstances inevitably change.”

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO