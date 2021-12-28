Why Are JinkoSolar Holding Shares Trading Higher Today?

DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s DIDI short percent of float has fallen 16.51% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.84 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.

