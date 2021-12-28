ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are JinkoSolar Holding Shares Trading Higher Today?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) completed its initial public offering registration process with the CSRC. Jiangxi Jinko...

www.benzinga.com

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 7.7% to $35.35 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) to report a quarterly loss at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Owns Micron Stock, Why He Also Bought Call Options Today

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) has surged higher since announcing better-than-expected quarterly results at the beginning of last week. What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.69 billion, which beat the estimate of $7.67 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Dynavax Stock Zoomed Higher Today

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), a biotech considered by some to be a coronavirus stock, outpaced the broader market on Wednesday. The company's shares rose by 5.6%, on the back of a significant price-target increase from an analyst. So what. That analyst is Edward White of H.C. Wainwright, who this morning lifted...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(DIDI) - Analyzing DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. American Depositary Shares (each four representing one Class A Ordinary Share)'s DIDI short percent of float has fallen 16.51% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 77.84 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise to new records; tech stocks drag Nasdaq down

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both hit new records Wednesday as investors hope to end the year strong. The blue-chip Dow gained for the sixth straight day closing up 90.42 points, or 0.25%, to rise to a record 36,488.63, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.14% to eke out its 70th record close of the year at 4,793.06. The Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 0.098%, amid a broader decline in tech stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With ShiftPixy Shares Today?

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) is surging on abnormally-high volume Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $2.75 in premarket trading before pulling back significantly. ShiftPixy's average session volume is about 1.5 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 85 million at publication time.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 2.67% to $247.88 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. The stock's rise snapped a six-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $249.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Cerner Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.02% to $2,933.10 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $86.23 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks meander higher, scoring record highs for S&P 500, Dow

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.21% to $1,086.19 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $157.30 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Astra Space Stock Falls On Short Report: A Technical Analysis

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares were trading lower Wednesday after Kerrisdale issued a short report on the stock. Astra Space was down 13.9% at $6.64 ahead of the close Wednesday. Astra Space Daily Chart Analysis. Shares fell below the key $8 level and fell below what traders call a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

