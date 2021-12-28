ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardis, MS

2 men killed in Panola County house fire, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

SARDIS, Miss. — Two people are dead and families grieving after an early-morning duplex fire in Sardis, Mississippi.

Investigators say it started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX13 spoke to family and friends of the victims, who said what happened is hard to understand.

Family members of the two men who died called their deaths especially tragic hitting in the middle of the holidays. Fire investigators told FOX13′s Tom Dees, the fire appears to have been accidental.

They said it looks like it started on the right side of the duplex on the stove. They won’t be sure until the investigation is complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSG8G_0dXUj8Yx00
SARDIS DEADLY HOUSE FIRE SARDIS DEADLY HOUSE FIRE

Killed in the early-morning blaze was 18-year-old Jaylashun Gardner and 49-year-old Roosevelt Coley.

Pamela Webb lives next-door. She told us she was related to them both.

”After Christmas, you have to wake up to something like this, and not just one family member but two,” Webb said.

The fire happened on Greenhill Circle.

Zachery Carr was on the crew trying to board up the burned out duplex after the fire. An extra sad task, because Roosevelt Coley was a friend of his.

”Sad day. I hate it happened that way,” Carr said. “Prayers out to the family.”

