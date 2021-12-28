ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AVENTIV TECHNOLOGIES CONTINUES TO EXPAND EXECUTIVE TEAM, WELCOMES ALEX YEO AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies today announced that Alex Yeo has joined the organization as its inaugural Chief Product Officer and General Manager. In this role, Yeo will help accelerate the company's multi-year transformation and oversee all Aventiv product offerings across the company's various business lines, including Technology, Media & Communications; Payment Services, Monitoring Solutions; and Post-Incarceration Services. His focus is on enhancing the customer and consumer experience through new product innovation; existing product improvement; and improved affordability and accessibility. He is also charged with expanding touch points for listening to incarcerated individuals and their families.

"Our consumers deserve high quality, reliable products and Alex Yeo has a proven track record of creating outstanding consumer experiences. He has done it in challenging environments while ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, and affordable prices," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies."We look forward to working with and learning from Alex as we improve services and expand our product portfolio to better serve our customers."

"I am thrilled to be joining Aventiv Technologies and working alongside a talented, forward-looking team," said Alex Yeo, General Manager at Aventiv Technologies."Our technology is modernizing a previously archaic industry and I look forward to accelerating our focus on the consumer experience. I've already initiated a review of our product portfolio and I'm excited to deliver even more affordable and accessible services for our consumers."

Yeo will work closely with Russell Roberts, leader of Aventiv's correctional agency customer team, to strengthen commitments to both customer and consumer stakeholders. This partnership will help Aventiv continue to increase the affordability of their communication products, while providing correctional agencies with the support they need to protect public safety.

Yeo is a seasoned C-suite executive with over ten years of leadership experience. He was most recently President for Canadian Retail at The North West Company, where he serviced rural and developing communities in Northern Canada.

In a past role, Yeo was responsible for operations strategy across 1,300 restaurants at McDonald's and was key in growing the business through initiatives like online ordering and digital marketing. He also led and delivered multiple large, digital enterprise transformation engagements as an executive consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Yeo is the latest addition to Aventiv's new and increasingly diverse leadership team. Last year, the company added four new executives from a range of industries and backgrounds. Earlier in 2021, the company announced that Yusef Jackson joined the company as a senior executive and advisor to the ownership team. Aventiv has also partnered with Korn Ferry to broaden recruitment efforts for the company's entire workforce.

The leadership changes come amid Aventiv's broader corporate transformation, which is centered on deepening the affordability and accessibility of the company's products and services. In 2021, the company made significant strides against its goals, including:

  • Providing 95 million free connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones since the beginning of the pandemic, increasing accessibility at a time when in person visitation was limited by COVID-19.
  • Reducing the average per minute cost of calls to an all-time low of $0.13, down from almost $0.15 per minute one year ago.
  • Renegotiating more than 100 contracts with corrections agencies to reduce costs and eliminate the company's highest historic outlier rates.
  • Offering more cost saving initiatives, such as discounted stamp packages, free eCards, free-reply-Wednesdays as well as free and discounted premium media were provided in 2021 than in any previous year.
  • Conducting a thorough review of all products and services to ensure that they are aligned with new affordability commitments, resulting in withdrawn patent applications and plans to eliminate outdated services.

Aventiv will announce the full range of transformation achievements reached in 2021, as well as its expanded goals and commitments for 2022, in the coming weeks.

ABOUT AVENTIV TECHNOLOGIESHeadquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aventiv-technologies-continues-to-expand-executive-team-welcomes-alex-yeo-as-chief-product-officer-and-general-manager-301451216.html

SOURCE Aventiv Technologies

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pantum Expands Product Lineup And Global Presence To Ensure Continued Business Success

ZHUHAI, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges for users around the world, is celebrating its 11 th anniversary this December, marking more than a decade of unwavering product optimization and innovation. Over the past 11 years, the company has built up a comprehensive product portfolio of single-function, multi-function, monochromatic, color, A4 and A3 printers. During this time, it has also expanded its sales network to cover 80 countries and regions around the world, with the aim of providing global users with exceptional, efficient products and services.
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

REI Expands Technology Leadership Team

REI Co-op announced it has expanded its technology leadership team with two new vice presidents. Analyn Nouri was hired as vice president of platform engineering and the retailer promoted 15-year employee Todd Wilson to vice president of product engineering. “Technology has a central role in the REI’s growth strategy, which...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Inks Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has inked a strategic partnership with DSA Systems, a vehicle system diagnostics, and remote over-the-air OTA technology provider. The financial terms were not disclosed. DSA develops hardware and software solutions for enabling diagnostic processes at all stages of the vehicle life cycle. Mullen and DSA...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

5WPR Expands Consumer Retail Practice Area

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their Consumer Retail division after announcing unprecedented growth during 2021. The agency is a leading provider of PR and digital services for consumer companies that are looking to refocus on retail due to the current explosion of consumers' return to in-store shopping.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The CJS Securities 22nd Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 22 nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report. The investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hollysys provides automation and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mckinsey Co#Aventiv Technologies#Payment Services#Monitoring Solutions
TheStreet

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance And EVBox Group Mutually Agree To Terminate Business Combination Agreement

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) ("TPG Pace"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox Group"), today announced that TPG Pace, Edison Holdco B.V., New TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., ENGIE New Business S.A.S. ("Engie Seller") and EVBox Group have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees With Contribution Of Personally Owned Shares Of Company Stock

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Frist, Jr., has contributed approximately $2.25 million of his personally owned shares of HealthStream common stock for the benefit of HealthStream employees. To accomplish this, Mr. Frist has contributed 86,494 of his shares to HealthStream, and HealthStream has approved the grant of that same number of shares under its 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan to eligible employees, as noted below. These shares will not be subject to any vesting conditions and are being issued effective immediately.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Regional healthcare nonprofit welcomes new Chief Financial Officer and new Chief Clinical Officer

(PASADENA, MD, Dec. 21, 2021) — Hospice of the Chesapeake is excited to announce two new leaders have joined the nonprofit’s executive team this year. Gerald Hill is the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Rebecca Miller is its new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Hill has been with the organization since April and is taking on the role previously held by Michael Brady, who became President and CEO at the beginning of 2021.
ADVOCACY
Forbes

Meeting The Challenge Of Creating And Managing Diverse Product Teams

Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. As product leaders, we all strive to empower our teams to make decisions within lower levels of the organization. We all hope we have built teams with the skills and knowledge to make good decisions. In 2016, David Rock and Heidi Grant produced a paper demonstrating how diverse teams make better decisions. One of the highlights from that paper was the realization that diverse teams make decisions based on facts, process facts more carefully and are more innovative. As a product leader, that sounds exactly like the type of decision-making I want to enable.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Former Waze and Google Executive Named Chief Marketing Officer at E INC

TORONTO – E Automotive Inc. E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") today named its first Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Weisberg. Bringing nearly two decades of experience leading marketing and sales for global brands, Weisberg is joining the company’s executive leadership team to bring a forward-thinking approach on marketing strategies, rigorous analytics, and purpose-driven communications in support of the company’s strategic plan.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

John Jakovcic Promoted to Chief Technology Officer of MedRisk

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — MedRisk announced it recently promoted John Jakovcic to Chief Technology Officer. He oversees the development and dissemination of technology for customers, partners, and providers to enhance and increase MedRisk’s business. Responsibilities include managing the company’s enterprise development, information technology, cybersecurity, and client solutions teams.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

CIOs foster inclusivity in bridge between hybrid and remote work: 5 insights

After helping spearhead the shift to remote work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIOs are now focusing on reconstructing offices and procedures to support both hybrid and remote workers long term, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 23. Combining the physical and virtual work worlds "has probably been...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

VSBLTY NAMES GARY A. GIBSON CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has named Gary A. Gibson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gibson brings to VSBLTY more than...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy